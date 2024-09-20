FOOTBALL: Young people back on the path to the fields | FAXINFO

While waiting for the youth and senior championships to resume in the coming weeks, the Saint-Martin League is organizing this Saturday, September 21, from 8 a.m. to 13 p.m., an entertainment platform for the U7, U9 and U11 categories in Quartier d'Orléans.

The U13 category will also be on deck with a plateau organized on Saturday, September 21 from 15:30 p.m. to 17 p.m., still in Quartier d'Orléans, on the synthetic lawn of the Thelbert Carti stadium.

Happy recovery to the young footballers of the island! _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/football-les-jeunes-de-retour-sur-le-chemin-des-terrains/