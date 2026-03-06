Francis Eck, a final exhibition before departure | FAXINFO

After 33 years of creation in Saint-Martin, the painter Francis Eck is preparing to turn the page. Before settling in Guadeloupe, he will present a final exhibition in his workshop Gardens of Orient BayOpening reception on March 6 at 18:30 pm, followed by a cocktail reception. Open house on March 7 and 8, from 10 am to 17:30 pm. A new chapter begins for the artist and her loyal collectors. Marked by the light and energy of Saint-Martin, her work has drawn deeply from local colors. This exhibition will be the last one held in the area. Information: +06 90 57 79 27

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/francis-eck-une-derniere-exposition-avant-le-depart/