Gas and diesel to decrease effective Friday, December 9, 2022 | FAXINFO

PHILIPSBURG: Following a global downward trend of gasoline and diesel prices, the Minister of TEATT has once again reduced these prices of gasoline and diesel effective Friday, December 9, 2022 at 6 am.

The downward global trend coincides with the end of the temporary relief of excise tax (import duty) of gasoline, which was reduced in June from NAf. 29 cents per liter to NAf. 15.5 cents per liter. Based on the downward trend coupled with the financial position of government, the Government of Sint Maarten sees no need to extend the relief at this time.

As a result, the price build-up model now reflects an import duty of NAf. 29 cents instead of NAf. 15.5 cents per liter.

Despite the end of the relief, consumers will still experience a price decreases on both products, which we expect to continue into the holidays.

CURRENT PRICE:

Gasoline: NAf. 2.370 per liter

Diesel: NAF. 2.573 per liter

NEW PRICE:

Gasoline: NAf. 2.346 per liter

Diesel: NAF. 2.206 per liter

