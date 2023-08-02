GOLF: Céline Boutier wins the Evian Championship, her first major! | FAXINFO

A top performance! By winning her first Grand Slam tournament at the LPGA in Evian this Sunday, July 30, Céline Boutier becomes the third Frenchwoman in history and the first in 20 years to win one of the five major tournaments on the women's circuit. The 29-year-old Frenchwoman easily kept her first place acquired in the second round and won ahead of the Canadian Brooke Henderson.

She mastered the Amundi Evian Championship from start to finish, the only French Major on the calendar, the Holy Grail for golfers. Céline Boutier, 29 years old and world number 15, did not tremble after three days at the top of the rankings, including a score of -11 before starting the last day as the favorite: she offers herself a victory which will mark the history of French golf. With a total of -14, she is well ahead of Canadian Brooke Henderson, winner last year (-8).

This rare performance places Céline Boutier (she now ranks 4th in the world, editor's note) among the serious contenders one year from the Paris Olympic Games next summer. "It's hard to imagine that I marked French golf, it's been an incredible journey and I hope it's not the end," said the Frenchwoman after lifting the coveted trophy. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/golf-celine-boutier-remporte-levian-championship-son-premier-majeur/