HEALTH: A sharp increase in the number of cases suggestive of dengue fever in Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

Entering the epidemic phase last week, Saint-Martin recorded an increase in the number of cases clinically suggestive of dengue fever on its territory.

An increase in the number of cases clinically suggestive of dengue fever was observed last week in Saint-Martin, Santé Publique France points out in its press release, i.e. 170 cases compared to 60 the week before. The number of biologically confirmed cases of dengue fever remains high with 60 cases recorded from November 6 to 12 compared to 54 during the week of October 28 to November 3. Note that the Emergency department of Louis-Constant Fleming hospital recorded fourteen visits for suspected dengue fever. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sante-une-forte-augmentation-du-nombre-de-cas-evocateurs-de-dengue-a-saint-martin/