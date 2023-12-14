HEALTH: Hospital outpatient clinics and medical specialties | FAXINFO

Surgeons and doctors provide outpatient consultations at the hospital center, and provide you with the following specialties:

– Addictology – Cardio-pediatrics – Orthopedic and trauma surgery – Visceral surgery – Infant visceral surgery – Dermatology – Diabetology – Infant diabetology – Dietetics – Endocrinology – Gastroenterology – Gynecology – Infectiology – Neurosurgery – Neuropediatrics – Oncology – ENT – Pediatrics – Rhythmology – Urology

The hospital consultation service operates Monday to Friday (except public holidays), from 8 a.m. to 17 p.m.

To make an appointment :

– Telephone 05.90.52.26.07 or 05.90.52.26 08

– Doctolib: www.doctoloib.fr

