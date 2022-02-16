Increase in gas and diesel yet again | FAXINFO

PHILIPSBURG: The price for gasoline and diesel will be increasing yet again as of Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 6:00 a.m.

The amended prices are as follows:

Product Current Price New Price

ULG (gasoline) 2.366 2.450

Gasoil (diesel) 1.828 2.027

