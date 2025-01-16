INFORMATION: Accumulation of water in the Galisbay pond | FAXINFO

The Saint-Martin Community, through its Water Cycle Service, is closely monitoring the situation of water accumulation in the pond, affecting residents in the Hameau du Pont, Galisbay and Agrément sectors.

Currently, swell conditions do not allow the outlet to be opened, an operation necessary to evacuate stagnant water.

In fact, premature opening could cause sea water to enter the pond, thus aggravating the inconvenience already felt.

The service teams are closely monitoring the evolution of marine conditions and are ready to intervene as soon as they become favorable.

This operation will restore a normal living environment for the affected residents.

The Community thanks local residents for their patience and assures that all its efforts remain mobilized to resolve this situation as soon as the weather permits.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/information-accumulation-deau-dans-letang/