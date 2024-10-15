JULIANA AIRPORT / New arrivals hall: slight delay in opening | FAXINFO

The final phase of the long-awaited reopening of the arrival hall at Juliana Airport is confirmed for Friday, October 18, 2024, 3 days later than originally scheduled.

This postponement was necessary to allow for additional testing and fine-tuning of Sint Maarten’s entry system, which is fully integrated with the airport’s state-of-the-art technology platforms. While minor adjustments will continue to be made after the launch, the airport and the Department of Immigration are confident of ensuring a smooth and seamless launch to ensure passengers have an exceptional arrival experience. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/aeroport-juliana-nouveau-hall-darrivee-leger-retard-sur-louverture/