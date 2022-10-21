Justice Min. Anna Richardson officiated the opening of the interview rooms at the Philipsburg police station | FAXINFO

Philipsburg: On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the Honorable Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson officially opened the new interview rooms at Police Station in Philipsburg consisting of five adult interview rooms and one juvenile room. These interview rooms are equipped according to the latest standards and have more technical capabilities than the previous interview rooms.

In conjunction with the renovation of the interview rooms, training has also begun for the staff of Juvenile and Morals Officers from all Caribbean police forces within the Kingdom in the framework of hearing vulnerable victims which will take place in these interview rooms.

Both of these initiatives came about through the Board of Chiefs of Police through close cooperation between all of the Dutch Caribbean police departments and the Netherlands.

The Chief of Police KPSM Mr. C.M John, who is also chairman of the Board of Chiefs of Police, expresses his gratitude to the minister for her efforts to further shape the inter-insular police cooperation and to provide him with the opportunity to carry out his role as chairman in order to further strengthen the development of all police forces in the Kingdom.

The Honorable Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson stated, “The state of the six newly renovated interview rooms is impeccable. The rooms which are up to the latest standard allow not only the staff but also the interviewees and children the opportunity to have the interviews conducted in a comfortable environment amidst any trauma being experienced.

Congratulations are in order for all who participated in making the renovations a reality. As such, I thank KPSM and its Juvenile Department, as well as the European Family Justice Center Alliance who are currently on the island training the class who will be receiving their certifications to carry out these types of interviews in Sint Maarten and the Dutch Caribbean in order to attain the level needed to support our communities.”

