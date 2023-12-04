“Les mal mots d’amour”: a play that deeply touched the many audiences present | FAXINFO

The evening which was organized last Wednesday at the Emile Choisy school as part of the international day against violence against women deeply stirred the public on this very disturbing theme, with a play followed by a lively debate by Fred Galva, psychologist.

This event organized by the prefecture and the National Education service of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin was an extraordinary success and the public oscillated between laughter and tears, and did not emerge unscathed.

The actors, although amateurs, were remarkably accurate and authentic, inhabited by their characters to convey a poignant message: Break the silence by engaging each at their own level.

Félicitations à tous les acteurs, les partenaires, les organisateurs, au public et une mention spéciale à André Botino, directeur de l’école Emile Choisy, et surtout, Evelyne Fleming.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/les-maux-mots-damour-une-piece-de-theatre-qui-a-profondement-touche-le-nombreux-public-present/