Man dies after fall | FAXINFO

PHILIPSBURG: A man has passed away at the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) after a fall on Saturday.

Based on video footage of the one-person incident on Cannegieter Street, the Police Force of St. Maarten KPSM, in consultation with the Prosecutor’s Office OM SXM, has determined that the death was a result of an accident involving only the victim.

No further investigation will be conducted in this matter.

KPSM and OM SXM express condolences to the family of the deceased and wish them much strength in this time of bereavement.

