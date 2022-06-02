Min. Ottley joins in welcoming the return of COPA airlines to Sint Maarten | FAXINFO

PHILIPSBURG: On Wednesday, June 1st, 2022, the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Omar Ottley had the honor of welcoming the return of COPA airlines to Sint Maarten.

The airline provides a vital service to Sint Maarten by offering direct flights to Central America, which broadens our reach to that market. Today we have two flights resuming weekly from Panama on Wednesdays and Fridays, which from a Ministry of Health standpoint will also make our medical referral process more seamless and ease the burden of travel on our patients.

Minister Ottley expressed gratitude to his colleague Minister Lawrence, the Tourism Bureau, the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) staff and the Copa Airlines team, for their efforts in making it possible to welcome back COPA Airlines to our island.

“It is an honor to stand here today, not only as the Minister of VSA but also as acting Minister of TEATT. Today shows that Sint Maarten is on its way back! Our current arrivals are 85% of May 2019 numbers and the addition of Copa airlines can only bring us closer to or pre COVID numbers”, said Ottley.

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/06/02/min-ottley-joins-in-welcoming-the-return-of-copa-airlines-to-sint-maarten/

