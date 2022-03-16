Minister of TEATT Lawrence: “WE ARE OPEN” | FAXINFO

PHILIPSBURG: As of today, March 16th, the country transitions back to full normalcy with a halt to all measures related to the COVID-19 Prevention and Safety Plan for the Business Community of Sint Maarten.

Regular business hours will resume as established in the respective business licenses.

“We are now fully open as of March 16 without any business restrictions. The lifting of measures will allow us as a country to see a continued expansion in economic activity for the remainder of the year.

“Unprecedented measures were taken in March 2020 along with the country lockdown. Two-years later, we have reached the stage where we can remove the remaining business sector restrictions.

“COVID-19 has not disappeared; however, cases remain low and manageable,” Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transportation and Telecommunication Hon. Roger Lawrence stated on Wednesday.

The ministry is also advising the public to be mindful of the precautions that allowed us to reach to this phase, such as washing hands, cough and sneeze etiquette and proper sanitizing of the workplace.

