Ministry VROMI to take measures to lower Salt Pond water levels | FAXINFO

PHILIPSBURG: The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI) informs the public that due to the high level of the Salt Pond and the possibility of rain during the coming week, the Department of Infrastructure Management will be taking measures to lower the water level in the Salt Pond. This includes opening the channel at Great Bay to allow water to flow to the sea. The Ministry expects that this process will begin today, Monday December 5, 2022, at approximately 6PM and will last into the morning hours of Tuesday December 6, 2022.

Due to water flowing into the Great Bay Beach area, the department strongly advises against any swimming in the Great Bay Beach over the next few days. This advisory is a precautionary measure to prevent swimmers from coming into contact with any contaminated water that could pose a health risk if ingested or by skin contact, thereby making the person vulnerable to water illnesses.

Ministry VROMI apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.

