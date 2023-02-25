MISCELLANEOUS: A dangerous individual arrested by the Territorial Police after assaulting a COM employee | FAXINFO

Yesterday Thursday, February 23, at midday, a man attacked a Community employee at the Marigot bus station.

Thanks to the responsiveness of the territorial police, the alleged attacker was arrested by four police officers, on the road to Fort Louis.

The individual was then taken into custody to be heard by the gendarmes.

Shocked, the victim was taken to Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital for observation.

The Collectivity and its president Louis Mussington would like to salute the intervention of the territorial police officers who arrested a repeat offender known for acts of violence and send their full support to the victim. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/fait-divers-un-individu-dangereux-interpelle-par-la-police-territoriale-apres-avoir-agresse-une-employee-de-la-com/