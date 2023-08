A man whose identity was not revealed by the gendarmes was shot dead on Saturday evening July 29 in Quartier d'Orléans.

The incident took place around 23 p.m. Law enforcement confirmed that the victim died of his injuries. No other information has been provided by the authorities on the circumstances of this homicide. A flagrant murder investigation has been opened. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/fait-divers-un-homme-tue-par-balles-a-quartier-dorleans/