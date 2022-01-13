Mistreatment suspect’s pre-trial detention extended

PHILIPSBURG: A man, who was arrested by police on January 9, for suspected mistreatment of his current partner has had his pre-trial detention extended by eight days by the instructing judge on Wednesday January 12, 2022.

The suspect is accused of throwing rocks at his partner with resulted in injury to one of her arms.

The man was sentenced for a similar unrelated case of mistreatment on November 4, 2021. In that case, he was found guilty of mistreating the current partner of the mother of his children. He was sentenced to 240 hours of community service, of which 120 were conditional, three years’ probation, and a ban on contact with the victim in the November case.

(Suspected) cases of mistreatment and acts of violence are not taken lightly by the Prosecutor’s Office. This type of behavior is disruptive to society and causes unnecessary harm to the victim(s) and those who may have witnessed the abuse. Such actions are also not conducive to a well-functioning society nor do they give a good example for children and other impressionable groups.

