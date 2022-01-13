Morning Weather Update for Jan 13, 2022

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, January 13, 2022 @ 06:00 LST (10:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday morning (06:00 LST) January 14, 2022

WEATHER:

Today: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers possible.

Tonight through Friday morning: Fair to partly cloudy.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

Sunset Today: 5:55 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today through Friday morning: East to southeast with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture associated with a weak trough will account for cloudiness and some possible isolated showers early today. As the day progresses, drier air moving into the region will lower the chances of shower activity.

Slight to moderate sea conditions are predicted for the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday morning: Fair to partly cloudy.

FORECASTER: Pierre

The next weather forecast will be issued today at 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC).

