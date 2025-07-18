NAVIGATION: A strict protocol to protect the lagoon during cyclone periods | FAXINFO

Faced with the intensification of climatic phenomena and the approaching peak of the hurricane season, the Collectivité de Saint-Martin and the Port Establishment have presented a reinforced protocol to regulate the presence and movements of vessels in territorial waters. This mechanism, the result of coordinated work with the authorities of Sint Maarten, aims to avoid the mistakes of the past and better protect people, strategic infrastructure, and the marine environment.

At the heart of the plan: managing access to the Simpson Bay lagoon, the scene of numerous scenes of devastation in 1995 and 2017. “As we approach the height of the hurricane season, safety also depends on everyone's vigilance and responsibility,” Louis Mussington reminded us. The president of the Collectivité did not mince his words: “There is no question of reliving the same pitfalls as after the major hurricanes Luis and Irma, with hundreds of wrecks in the lagoon to be removed at taxpayers' expense.”

Orange alert: no anchoring

The protocol stipulates that in the event of a hurricane warning and as soon as the orange alert is issued, anchoring in the territorial waters of Saint-Martin: bays, light anchorage areas, and the lagoon will be strictly prohibited. Boats must either leave the territorial waters or be dry-docked in a shipyard. Only vessels with a confirmed reservation, a valid registration certificate, and insurance covering hurricane risks and refloating will be authorized to enter the lagoon. The authorization file must be submitted to the port of Marigot. Once validated, it allows passage during the final lifting of the Sandy Ground Bridge, only if weather conditions permit (winds below 25 knots).

Cooperation, anticipation and controls

For Albéric Ellis, port director, the Simpson Bay lagoon is not a hurricane shelter. If too many boats gather, the destructive effects are multiplied. This was demonstrated by previous hurricanes, triggering a "chain reaction" with dramatic consequences. Enforcement will be strict, carried out by the nautical brigade, the territorial police, and port teams. Any vessel found to be in violation may be automatically removed, at the owner's expense.

In addition to the authorization file, a practical recommendations sheet has been available on the websites of the Community and the Port of Galisbay since yesterday, July 17. It details the steps to follow from the start of the season: updating the safety plan, insurance, booking at the shipyard, creating an onboard kit, and coordinating with the crew or customers.

This organization also relies on close regional cooperation with Sint Maarten, fostered by Michel Zapata, project manager at the COM. The authorities of Anguilla and Saint Barthélemy have been informed of the protocol to ensure consistency of action.

Mélodie Illidge-Jenkins, the Collectivité's director of major risks, insists on a crucial point: "The ship's insurance (Cat-Nat and refloating, editor's note) must cover the entire hurricane season."

A mobilization expected now

As many boaters begin to leave Marigot Bay to shelter their vessels, local authorities are stressing the importance of planning ahead. For Arnel Daniel, port president, this system aims to "minimize risks." "The protocol is not in place to complicate your life. We expect understanding and participation," he insisted.

Starting today, boaters are urged to read the protocol and submit their application. Failure to do so could result in considerable human, environmental, and economic costs.

Info: https://urls.fr/-qy3AU

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/navigation-un-protocole-strict-pour-proteger-le-lagon-en-periode-cyclonique/