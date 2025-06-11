NEWS / Fatal accident in Cul-de-Sac: the gendarmerie launches an appeal for witnesses | FAXINFO

A serious traffic accident occurred this Sunday, June 8, around 10:30 a.m. between the Hope Estate roundabout and Cul-de-Sac, near the tennis club and the car wash. The particularly violent collision involved a pickup truck and a two-wheeler.

When emergency services arrived, the scooter driver, a 21-year-old man, was in cardio-respiratory arrest after being ejected from his vehicle. Firefighters, supported by the emergency medical services (SMUR) team, immediately began a lengthy resuscitation attempt on the scene before urgently evacuating the victim to hospital. The pickup truck driver, meanwhile, was unharmed and was taken into care by the police.

Call to Witnesses

As part of the ongoing investigation, authorities are actively searching for a pedestrian who may have witnessed the incident. The gendarmerie urges this person to report to any police station as soon as possible or to call 17. Any information could prove crucial in shedding light on the exact circumstances of this tragic accident. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/faits-divers-accident-mortel-a-cul-de-sac-la-gendarmerie-lance-un-appel-a-temoins/