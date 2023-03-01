News item / Armed robbery in a jewelry store on Front Street: three individuals arrested | FAXINFO

Three young men have been taken into custody following an armed robbery at around 12 p.m. last Monday at a jewelry store on Front Street in Philipsburg.

The three criminals were arrested thanks to the rapid intervention of police patrols. The robbers fled the scene on a scooter and took refuge in a house near Over the Bank.

Law enforcement officers quickly attended the scene and arrested the offenders. On site, the stolen jewelry and watches were found as well as a firearm.

Otherwise, in the space of two days, two supermarkets located in Simpson Bay were the scene of two other armed robberies. Two investigations were opened by the special unit of the Sint-Maarten police forces (KPSM)

Rise in thefts

For several weeks, police patrols have reinforced surveillance in the areas most targeted by criminals.

After a quiet end to the year, the police have observed a clear upsurge in thefts since the beginning of 2023. In fact, 19 thefts or attempted thefts with violence or threat have been committed over the last two month.

Dutch police are urging anyone with information about these thefts to contact KPSM on +1 721 542 2222 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous line on 9300. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/fait-divers-braquage-a-main-armee-dans-une-bijouterie-a-front-street-trois-individus-interpelles/