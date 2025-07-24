NEWS: Tragic drowning accident in Simpson Bay | FAXINFO

A swim turned tragic on Thursday, July 24, near one of the hotels located near the Simpson Bay police station.

Emergency services were alerted shortly before 13:30 p.m. by several witnesses reporting a woman in distress in the Simpson Bay area. Police patrols and emergency medical teams immediately responded to the scene. Upon arrival, witnesses had already brought the victim to the beach and were attempting cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Despite efforts at the scene, the victim, a 79-year-old tourist, could not be saved. A doctor dispatched to the scene pronounced her dead, while detectives opened an investigation to clarify the exact circumstances of this accident, which serves as a reminder more than ever of the need to remain vigilant at sea, even in supposedly calm areas.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/faits-divers-tragique-accident-de-noyade-a-simpson-bay/