NEWS / Viral robbery: the video does not concern Sint Maarten, police assure | FAXINFO

The Sint Maarten Police Service (KPSM) has clarified a confusion that arose on social media following the widespread circulation of a video showing a spectacular robbery at a jewelry store. In response to growing concern among the public and several visitors, the KPSM confirms that the filmed incident did not take place on our territory.

Alerted by numerous reports, local authorities conducted a rapid analysis of the footage. Their preliminary assessment established that the scene in question took place in another jurisdiction, unrelated to any recent incident on the Dutch side of the island. However, an investigation is indeed underway into a recent robbery committed on the territory. The KPSM investigation department is actively pursuing its search to identify and arrest the individuals involved.

The police urge the public to exercise discernment before sharing content on social media. The spread of unverified information can cause unnecessary panic and disrupt public order. The KPSM reiterates its commitment to maintaining security in the region and encourages anyone with information to contact the police, either via 911, the non-emergency line at +1 721 542 2222, or anonymously at 9300.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/faits-divers-braquage-viral-la-video-ne-concerne-pas-sint-maarten-assure-la-police/