One step closer to improved living conditions in Belvedere Towers | FAXINFO

BELVEDERE: The Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure (VROMI), the Honorable Egbert Doran, along with the Technical Director of St. Maarten Housing Development Foundation Mr. Telson Bell, and Project Managers of the towers, toured the towers in Belvedere which are currently being repaired.

The objective of the tour was to assess the progress of the renovations. During the tour, the minister expressed his satisfaction with the progress thus far. “I must say it is progressing well and I hope we continue down this positive path of improved living conditions for the Belvedere community,” said Minister Doran.

Of the towers that are currently being renovated, (2) two towers consisting of sixteen (16) one-bedroom units, will be ready for the tenants to occupy as of September 1, 2022.

The renovations were prioritized by the Government of Sint Maarten and are a part of the Emergency Recovery Project (ERP-1) of the Sint Maarten Trust Fund, which is financed by the Government of the Netherlands, managed by the World Bank, and implemented by the NRPB.

Renovations completed for the units included Installation of windows, doors, plumbing fixtures, full-scale replacements of the kitchens, and bathrooms, apartment electrical panels as well as new indoor tiles for the living room, and bedrooms. Indoor and outdoor painting has been completed as well as the removal of debris from the units.

This is the first time in history that such major renovations have taken place in the Belvedere community and it is great to see the towers back to proper living standards.

Minister Doran ended by thanking everyone involved in making the renovations a reality thus far and looks forward to the keys being handed over to the tenants.

