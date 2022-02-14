Ongoing traffic controls by officers of KPSM | FAXINFO

PHILIPSBURG: Considering the ongoing traffic situation on the island, the Sint Maarten police are currently still conducting traffic controls in the interests of safe traffic.

The purpose of these actions is to provide information to the public about their driving behavior and the consequences thereof.

Also, to take action against drivers not abiding by the rules outlined in traffic ordinance, and other legal regulations applicable on Sint Maarten.

On, Friday, February 11, 2021, control was once again conducted by officers on the airport road During this traffic control,27 cars were stopped and controlled and 7 fines were issued.

Controls were also carried out on Saturday morning February 12, 2022, on Union Road near the French border and Carrefour supermarket.

During these controls 56 vehicles were stop+ and 27 fines were issued

KPSM will be continuously carrying out these controls, because some road

users are not respecting nor obeying traffic regulations of Sint Maarten. Their behavior has

become a nuisance to the community and, more important, it endangers the lives of others.

