PÉTANQUE: 60 participants in the Cariboule club Christmas tournament | FAXINFO

Under the leadership of the new president of the Cariboule club, Thierry Fernandez and members of the office, the traditional Christmas tournament took place on December 17 at the Baie Nettlé bowling alley.

Sixty players in all categories (men, women and children) competed in doubles to win vouchers offered from the many restaurants, generous sponsors of the tournament.

In terms of results, the competition was won by the doublet composed of André Reynaud and Jordan Quiroga against the duo Frédéric Minin and Teddy Carien.

The Cariboule club thanks Dounce who, like a CHEF, provided lunch catering for all participants.

Otherwise, all the pétanque lovers in Saint-Martin and there are many of them have asked Santa Claus or rather the Community to be able to have a new field to continue their activity next season. In fact, from the 27th January will take place the first qualifying matches counting for the French championships. On what ground? _AF

The Cariboule club thanks the restaurants:

La Cigale, Ocean 82, Cottage, Mother House, Coco Beach, L'Atelier, Le Petit Bistro, La Trattoria, Bikini, Sao, Chez Cénélia, Peter Mc Cool, Papadan, Quai 58, Lagoon Side, La Petite Auberge des Iles, La Belle Epoque, Be Kool, La Villa Restaurant, Blue Martini, Le Méditerranéen, La Petite Cour, Le Mezzaluna, La Favela, Le Bouchon, Boutique Ananas, Chez Tatie Aline, La Rôtisserie, Okinawa, Le Tropicana, Le Taïtu, Au Passage Gourmet, Au Tour de la Ferme, Le Bistrot de la Mer.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/petanque-60-participants-au-tournoi-de-noel-du-club-cariboule/