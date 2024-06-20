PETANQUE: Victorious in the SXM Grand Prix, J. Belloni, B. Carasso and G. Daviaud prepared well for the “France”! | FAXINFO

The Saint-Martin Grand Prix organized last Saturday June 8 by the Cariboule club saw the victory of the triplet Julien Belloni, Bruno Carasso and Guillaume Daviaud.

36 teams in triplets, or more than 100 players from Guyana, Martinique, Guadeloupe, Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin took part in the 3rd edition of the Grand Prix de Saint-Martin.

After 10 hours of fierce games under the blazing sun, two teams from the Cariboule club met in the final. The team composed of Julien Belloni, Guillaume Daviaud and Bruno Carasso won 13-6 against David Genin, Bruno Sieber and Téva Tangamen.

The 2024 winners now have the objective of loudly representing the Northern Islands Committee during the French Championships which will take place on June 21, 22 and 23 in Sin-le-Noble in the North.

The consolante tournament was won by Eric Chevallier, Raphael Menut and Fabien Bassier (St-Barth) against Serge Flachon, André Reynaud and Jean-Paul Baudry, from the Cariboule club.

The Cariboule club thanks its generous partners who made this event a success: Lets, Expertys Iles du Nord, Super U, Cadisco, Hommage Hotel, Hôtel Mon Rêve, Pixel, SXM Loc, Love and Rapido Print. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/petanque-victorieux-du-grand-prix-de-sxm-j-belloni-b-carasso-et-g-daviaud-se-sont-bien-prepares-pour-les-france/