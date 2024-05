The Club des Eclaireurs et Aventuriers de Saint-Martin would like to thank Mr Cardoville for his intervention in favor of young Saint-Martin residents. The lucky little ones had the honor of meeting Guadeloupean Lesage Meddy Luit, Jiu-Jitsu world champion, and discovering his practice. An unforgettable moment ! _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/photos-du-jour-le-champion-du-monde-de-jiu-jitsu-lesage-meddy-luit-en-visite-a-saint-martin/