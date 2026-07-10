POLITICS: Marine Le Pen’s legal gamble | FAXINFO

Convicted on appeal for misappropriation of public funds in the National Front parliamentary assistants case (which became the National Rally in 2018), Marine Le Pen has confirmed her candidacy for the 2027 presidential election.She announced that… appeal to the Court of Cassation, a step which suspends the execution of the Court of Appeal’s ruling.

Between 2004 and 2016, a system of fictitious jobs allegedly allowed party staff to be paid with party funds. European ParliamentThe justice system is assessing the damages of €2,9 million, while the European institution estimates it at 4,6 million. In total, the RN and eleven defendants were convicted on appeal.

Last Tuesday, the MP for Pas-de-Calais was convicted to three years in prison, including one year of suspended imprisonment which can be served under electronic bracelet, as well as a €100.000 fine. His sentence ofineligibility (the ineligibility to be elected) was reduced to 45 months, 30 of which were suspended. 15 months’ imprisonment having already been served under the provisional enforcement order issued at first instance (Sapin II law), she is now eligible and can to seek a fourth presidential term.

The appeal to the Court of Cassation also suspends his prison sentence. Pending the decision of the highest judicial courtMarine Le Pen will therefore be able to conduct her campaign without an electronic bracelet. The Court of Cassation indicated wanting to make his decision before the first round of the presidential election, scheduled for April 18, 2027.

Political memory sometimes has its lapses; let us recall that on April 5, 2013, Marine Le Pen, guest on Public Sénat’s morning showHe demanded a lifetime ban from holding office for convicted elected officials and declared: “I apply ethics and morality to myself.” Thirteen years later, faced with his own situation, his rhetoric has changed: yesterday’s grand principles end where personal interests begin.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/politique-le-pari-judiciaire-de-marine-le-pen/