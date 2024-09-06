PUBLIC FINANCES: Distribution of tax and non-tax notices in progress | FAXINFO

The Saint-Martin Public Finance Center informs residents that the 2024 tax or non-tax notices, relating to income declared on June 15, 2024, are currently being distributed.

The income tax or non-tax notice is an essential document for completing certain procedures with public or private organizations (CAF, Prefecture, Bank, Social Security). This document provides proof of the amount of income declared and states the amount to be paid after deduction of provisional payments or the amount that will be reimbursed to the user. Duplicates will be issued from September 16, 2024. The payment deadline is October 7, 2024. After this deadline, the fees to be paid will be subject to a 10% increase. Users who declared their income before June 15, 2024 and who have not received their document by the end of September, must contact the public finance center: by email specifying in the subject line: "DUPLICATE TAX" to the following address:

cfip.sxm-pole.fiscal@dgfip.finances.gouv.fr

Latecomers will receive an additional role at a later date.

In the event of an excess payment, a bank account number must be sent to obtain reimbursement: by email specifying in the subject line: “EXCESS PAYMENT” to the following address:

cfip.sxm-pole.recouvrement@dgfip.finances.gouv.fr

The Public Finance Center invites taxpayers to pay their tax by transfer, check payable to the Public Treasury, bank card at the counter or in cash up to a limit of €1500 at the counter.

