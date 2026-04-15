RUGBY: The Archis face the undefeated champions, a highly anticipated clash in Bellevue | FAXINFO

The Archiball rugby club is preparing to compete in decisive match this Saturday, April 18th at 15:30 p.m., at the Bellevue stadium. As part of the 8th day of the Guadeloupe senior championshipThe people of Saint-Martin welcome the Good Luck, two-time defending champion and still undefeated this season.



A major challenge awaits the home players, determined to bring down the league leaders on their own turf. Undefeated at homeArchiball intend to rely on their fans to achieve a benchmark performance against one of the strongest teams in the league.

Beyond the sporting aspect, this meeting also has an institutional dimension. Several representatives of the French Rugby Federation are expected on the island, including Jordan Roux, vice-president in charge of territories and youth sectors, as well as Frédéric Rouillon, president of the Guadeloupe Rugby LeagueA working meeting is scheduled for the morning to discuss the development of rugby in Saint-Martin.

On the court, all eyes will be on this highly anticipated and intense duel. Facing a confident Guadeloupean team, Archiball will need to deliver a solid performance to upset the odds and confirm their ambitions in the competition. Kick-off is at 15:30 PM, for a match that promises to be both exciting and hard-fought! _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/rugby-les-archis-face-au-champion-invaincu-un-choc-attendu-a-bellevue/