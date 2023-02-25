RUNNING “10 km of Saint-Martin”: a lively race from start to finish! | FAXINFO

On Sunday February 19, 107 runners crossed the finish line of the 21st edition of the "10 km of Saint-Martin". A strong edition this year, marked by the return of runners from Guadeloupe to our roads, who gave a fast pace from the start.

Among the men, Pradel Michel from the "Moule Running" club crossed the finish line as the winner with a time of 35'37, followed by Omarco Robinson from the Avenir Sportif Club de Saint-Martin in 36'47 and Grégory Pigeon of SXM Tri Académy in 37'28.

In the women's category, Calme Sunilda from Guadeloupe, climbed to the 1st step of the podium in 39'55, followed by Agnès Puigcerver, member of the Avenir Sportif Club de Saint-Martin in 44'57 and Maniez Nathalie (Intergeneration Runners) .

After the traditional awards ceremony in medals and bonuses, the event ended with a raffle involving 2 Saint-Martin plane tickets – Pointe-a-Pitre. The opportunity to thank

Air Caraïbes, but also the other sponsors, Crédit Mutuel, Le Pélican, Super U and the Collectivity of Saint-Martin without whom this event would not be possible.

Next meeting on March 11 with La Saint-Martinoise, a 100% female race and walk.

Congratulations to the Avenir Sportif Club de Saint-Martin for its constant involvement in the organization of numerous events bringing together the youth of Saint-Martin and all the fans of running on the island. _AF

