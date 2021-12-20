Running Night (adults and children): One weekend, 2 events for a total of 815 participants! – Faxinfo

The 12th edition of Running Night was a great success. For several years, the Saint-Martinois have made this event the most unmissable race on the island: # 1 GLOW FUN RUN. This year, another 295 adult runners and 520 child runners took to the streets of Marigot with their festive Christmas-themed disguises. "This event is part of the hearts of Saint-Martinois but also in the Caribbean because we had participants from all over the West Indies and we are proud of it", underlines the organizing team. The Running Night Kids has also proven its worth. The little ones had a lot of fun and were spoiled by gifts at the end of the race: “it's Christmas before its time”! Thank you to all the participants, to the sponsors, to the partners without whom the race would not have had the same flavor. The entire Watt team of 9 wishes you happy holidays and see you next year 00