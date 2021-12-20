Running Night (adults and children): One weekend, 2 events for a total of 815 participants! – Faxinfo

Latest Local News
ÉCONOMIE : IEDOM renoue ses liens avec Saint-Martin – Faxinfo
Invités dans les locaux de la CCISM en présence de professionnels et de la presse locale, deux représentants de l’Institut d’émission des départements d’Outre-mer...
“I don't think I'm the only one, nor the first to have observed that plastic waste is a big problem on the island. We see them everywhere, in the street, on our beaches, in the sea, in nature in...
Lou Nkpa, a former student of Saint-Martin, offered gourds to encourage...
“I don't think I'm the only one, nor the first to have observed that plastic waste is a big problem on the island. We...
View comments
Hide comments