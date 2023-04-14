Saint-Martin at the Destination Wedding Planners Congress (DWP) | FAXINFO

In order to reinforce the positioning of our destination in the “Romance & Wedding” niche, the Tourist Office has been participating for 3 years in the DWP, an exclusive and itinerant fair which is held each year in a different country.

Aimed at professionals, the event brings together highly sought-after wedding planners whose clients are willing to spend several hundred thousand dollars.

At this show, dream destinations, luxury hotels, concierge companies, haute couture designers, jewellers, pastry chefs, decorators, architects, etc. represent all the excellence of the wedding industry.

A delegation from the Tourist Office came to the 2023 edition organized this year in Doha (Qatar), from March 14 to 16: Valérie Damaseau (president), Aïda Weinum (director), Ricardo Bethel (communications manager) , Nathalie Pinthiere-Brooks (in charge of promotion), Céline Gumbs (assistant to the president). The leaders of the Tourist Office thus had the opportunity to meet the directors of the DWP. Saint-Martin has positioned itself to host the next edition of this event, which brings together more than 300 players in the wedding industry each year. It was also a question of planning the next reception, on the territory, of wedding planners presenting an interest for our destination. The Saint-Martin delegation also included two local wedding planners, who had responded favorably to the Tourist Office's call for participation: Jelani Fleming for "The Box" and Ashille Brooks for "Arka Decor" benefited from a stand on behalf of their company and many meetings for future collaborations. The Saint-Martin destination won the confidence of the DWP organizers who entrusted it with hosting the closing evening. A number of local artists were therefore also part of the trip: members of the group "Roxsy and the band" (Rosanna Castillo, Joseph Carty, Jeremie Royer, Adrian Scott) as well as DJ Maestro (Jean-Michel Potit) and DJ Big Boss (Garcaly Rijo). Given the potential of Saint-Martin in this high-end segment, DWP remains an unmissable event for selling the “wedding” destination, keeping up to date with the latest trends and forging long-term partnerships.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/saint-martin-au-destination-wedding-planners-congress-dwp/