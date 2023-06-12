Sargassum forecast: Saint-Martin at medium risk | FAXINFO

In its pelagic sargassum stranding monitoring and forecast bulletin for the northern islands communicated on June 8, Météo France places the risk level at medium for the territories of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy.

A threat of sargassum grounding is still present around the Northern Islands despite difficult reading of the latest satellite images. On a large scale in time and space, the sargassum is always present and the easterly currents cause it to drift towards the northern islands. Sargassum arrivals are not expected in large quantities, however the grounding of a few small rafts remains possible. To the east of the Caribbean arc, the Atlantic basin remains largely affected by the presence of numerous banks of Sargassum. Off the mouth of the Amazon and Guyana, Sargassum has been increasing in number for several weeks. Regarding the trend for the next two weeks, given the immense reservoir of Sargassum that the Atlantic constitutes, arrivals will still be particularly regular and the whole of the West Indies remains at risk of grounding. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/prevision-sargasses-saint-martin-en-risque-moyen-2/