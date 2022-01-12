Shooter sentenced to five years, walks away free

On November 9, 2019, a young person was shot while attending a soccer match in the stands of the Jean-Louis Vanterpool stadium in Marigot, a call for witnesses had been launched by the gendarmerie to identify and find the person behind the crime.

The shooter was arrested and placed in custody and then in pre-trial detention for two years. He was judged in Guadeloupe on January 3, by the correctional court and not the court of assizes because the facts – initially of attempted homicide – were reclassified as aggravated assault with a weapon.

The gendarmerie investigation revealed that the ...



