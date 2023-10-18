SINT MAARTEN: A car found on its roof in Mullet Bay | FAXINFO

On Sunday, October 15, around 8 a.m., the Sint Maarten police headquarters received several calls reporting a car that had overturned on the Mullet Bay road.

When police arrived, no one was inside the car. According to initial findings on site, the motorist lost control of his vehicle after hitting a large rock on the side of the road. The documents found in the vehicle by the police made it possible to identify its owner. He is a resident of the French part. The traffic department personnel in charge of the investigation invite the latter to report to the police station as quickly as possible.

Anyone with information regarding the accident is encouraged to contact the KPSM Traffic Department 1721554-2222._AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-une-voiture-retrouvee-sur-le-toit-a-mullet-bay/