SINT MAARTEN: A large amount of oil spilled in front of the Auditorium | FAXINFO

The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) and several non-governmental agencies (NGOs) are currently investigating an incident in which a large amount of oil leaked from a container placed on the sandbar in front of the Auditorium in Philipsburg.

The Ministry of the Environment and several local associations succeeded in containing this spill and preventing it from spreading and contaminating the pond.

Since the beginning of the week, various members of these associations have been carrying out an investigation to find out who and why the container was placed on the sandbar and by which company.

In terms of respect for the environment, can do better! _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-une-grande-quantite-dhuile-deversee-en-face-de-lauditorium/