SINT MAARTEN: A man arrested for human trafficking | FAXINFO

On the night of Wednesday January 3 to Thursday January 4, a routine patrol by the Sint Maarten police force on Rhine Road identified a motorist who was driving recklessly. Officers quickly responded, stopping the vehicle to conduct a thorough inspection.

The inspection revealed that the vehicle was occupied by five people. Subsequent investigations revealed that these people had probably been smuggled into Sint Maarten via the French side. The driver, identified by the initials J.B, was taken into custody on the spot for human trafficking.

He was then transported to the Philipsburg police station, where he was questioned by the investigating officers. The four people suspected of being victims of human trafficking were also brought to the police station. Information will be collected from them, then it will be handed over to the immigration department for further processing.

The nationality of the people arrested was not communicated by the local authorities. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-un-homme-arrete-pour-trafic-detres-humains/