SINT MAARTEN: Arrests and seizure of firearms during a joint operation with French authorities in the Maho region | FAXINFO

In the early morning of July 2, 2025, at the request of the gendarmes of the French side and under the direct direction of the investigating judge, members of the Sint Maarten Police Detective Department (KPSM), supported by the arrest team, carried out a search and arrested three individuals, a woman and two men, in the Maho region.

The French authorities' request concerned a murder committed in the French part of the island, as well as the possession of firearms. During the search, three handguns, two automatic rifles, ammunition, a large sum of cash, and a quantity of marijuana were found and confiscated. The three individuals, aged 15, 22, and 26, were transferred to the police station for questioning and subsequently detained. One of the suspects is expected to be extradited to the French part of the island. The KPSM continues to work closely with its international and regional partners to combat cross-border crime and ensure public safety.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-arrestations-et-saisie-darmes-a-feu-lors-dune-operation-conjointe-avec-les-autorites-francaises-dans-la-region-de-maho/