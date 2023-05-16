SINT MAARTEN: Four detainees from Pointe Blanche prison transferred to the Netherlands for security reasons | FAXINFO

Four detainees from Pointe Blanche prison, sentenced to various sentences (murder, manslaughter and sexual assault of a minor), were transferred this month to penitentiary establishments in the Netherlands for security reasons. Three other prisoners are expected to be transferred by the end of May for similar reasons.

These inmates are serving sentences ranging from two to twenty-two years. The transfer process required significant collaboration between stakeholders on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean. The prosecutor's office thanked all parties involved, the Sint Maarten Ministry of Justice, the Sint Maarten Police Force KSPM, the prison and the Koninklijke Marechaussee (KMar). The KMar was instrumental in transporting the prisoners.

These transfers to the Netherlands, although necessary for security reasons, freed up space in the Pointe Blanche prison. This availability does not, however, alleviate the pressure on the prison. Indeed, the suspects in pre-trial detention, housed in Philipsburg, will occupy these places. The continued detention of suspects pending trial is also important for the general safety of the population. Lack of space in cells can (and has led in the past) to the release of suspects pending trial. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-quatre-detenus-de-la-prison-de-pointe-blanche-transferes-aux-pays-bas-pour-des-raisons-de-securite/