SINT MAARTEN / Parliamentary elections: the National Alliance party leads the votes | FAXINFO

The population of Sint Maarten was called to vote on Thursday, January 11 on the composition of the new Parliament. 14 voters out of 678 registered went to the polls, representing a participation rate of 22%. (553 ballots were validated, editor’s note). At the end of this election for which 65 parties were in the running, the National Alliance party came first in the votes, obtaining 08 of the 14 seats.

With 3 of the 468 votes cast, National Alliance (NA) retained its position as the largest political party following the publication of preliminary results from Thursday's parliamentary elections, securing 14 of the 490 seats.

The United People’s (UP) party obtained 3 seats; Unified Resilient St Maarten Movement (URSM) 2 seats; Party for Progress (PFP) 2 seats; Democratic Party (DP) 2 seats; and Nation Opportunity Wealth (NOW) 2 seats.

The United People's party's number two candidate, Omar Ottley, obtained the highest number of votes of all political parties with 775 votes, 357 votes more than the 418 votes he obtained in the 2020 elections.

The deputies elected on the National Alliance party list are Egbert Jurendy Doran, who obtained the highest number of votes with 539 ahead of the current Prime Minister, Silveria Jacobs 469, Cloyd Ohndhae Marlin 406, and Ardwell Irion 333 (more details in our edition tomorrow). A.F.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-elections-parlementaires-le-parti-national-alliance-en-tete-des-suffrages/