SINT MAARTEN: Politician Olivier Arrindell shot, his wife succumbs to her injuries | FAXINFO

A few weeks before the vote to elect the parliament of Sint Maarten, the campaign turned into drama on Wednesday evening with the assassination of the wife of the leader of the Oualichi Movement for Change party, Olivier Arrindell, himself wounded by gunfire as well as his daughter .

According to the first elements of the investigation, the events took place around 21:30 p.m. not far from Maho. An armed man opened fire on the car in which Olivier Arrindell was with his wife and daughter. After suffering several gunshots, the leader of the Oualichi Movement for Change party took refuge in the lobby of a hotel complex located in Maho. Once they arrived, police said three people were hit, including a woman who died of her injuries. Olivier Arrindell and his daughter were transported to Sint Maarten Medical Center. Their days are not in danger. His wife, Sabine, unfortunately did not survive this unprecedented deadly attack.

Once in the ambulance, Olivier Arrindell recorded a video showing his gunshot wound. He accuses his political opponents of being at the origin of the deadly attack.

The investigation, which is only in its early stages, will have to lift the veil on the gray areas surrounding this assassination and attempted assassination. _AF

