SINT MAARTEN: URSM, DP, PFP and NOW sign coalition agreement to form new government | FAXINFO

Following the parliamentary elections, the Unified Resilient St. Maarten Movement (URSM), Democratic Party (DP), Party for Progress (PFP), and Nation Opportunity Wealth (NOW) signed a coalition agreement to form a new government for the period 2024-2028.

A press release issued on Saturday (January 13) evening said the four parties, which each secured two seats in last Thursday's parliamentary elections, officially signed what has been described as a historic coalition agreement, marking the start of a new era of collaborative governance.

The statement said the coalition agreement presents a comprehensive vision for the next four years, focusing on key issues such as economic development, social well-being and environmental sustainability.

Leaders from URSM, DP, PFP and NOW expressed enthusiasm for this collaborative effort, emphasizing the strength that comes from a unified approach. “The coalition government aims to address challenges, build resilience and capitalize on opportunities to create a prosperous and resilient future for the island,” the statement said.

“This coalition demonstrates our shared commitment to the well-being of Sint Maarten and its population. By pooling our strengths and resources, we are confident that we can meet the challenges and propel our island towards a brighter future.”

Representatives from various sectors, community leaders and citizens were keen to be present at the signing ceremony of this historic moment in the new mode of operation of parliament.

It now remains to know the name of the Prime Minister at the head of the government. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-lursm-le-dp-le-pfp-et-now-signent-un-accord-de-coalition-pour-former-un-nouveau-gouvernement/