SOCIAL: Saint-Martin citizens eligible for the energy check! | FAXINFO

The system for awarding the energy check has just been announced by the Directorate General of Energy and Climate (DGEC) for the territory of Saint-Martin.

The Community of Saint-Martin informs the population that more than 6000 households could be eligible subject to resource conditions. Generalized in 2018 to replace social energy tariffs, the energy check is aid paid, subject to means conditions, to help affected households pay their charges linked to energy consumption.

The energy check benefits the lowest 20% of French households. If for other territories the allocation of the check was until now established on the basis of tax data, requests will now have to be made directly by those administered. Eligible households benefit from aid of between €48 and €277 to pay for their energy expenses (gas supply, electricity bill or energy renovation work). The check is nominative, that is to say the name of the beneficiary is indicated. It is sent by mail once a year to the beneficiary's home.

The tax administration establishes the list of beneficiaries according to the household and the composition of the household determined in consumption unit. The value of the consumption units making up the household is calculated as follows:

• The 1st person in the household counts for 1 consumption unit,

• The 2nd person in the household for 0,5 consumption units,

• The 3rd and following for 0,3 per consumption unit.

For Saint-Martin, the process cannot be carried out online. Applicants must use a paper form and first contact the assistance number on 0 805 204 805 or use the following email: https://chequeenergie.gouv.fr/beneficiaire/assistance

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/social-les-citoyens-saint-martinois-eligibles-au-cheque-energie/