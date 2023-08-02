SOCIETY: Implementation of a territorial scale of sanctions for provisional suspensions of driving licenses | FAXINFO

In 2007, the Collectivity of Saint-Martin, through its securities department, regained responsibility for the management of driving licenses but also penalties relating to offenses relating to the highway code and in particular suspensions driving license administration.

It is therefore the President of the Collectivity who, instead of the prefect, can suspend a driving license in his territory, either following an offense committed on the roads of said territory, or for medical reasons.

The Territorial Council of July 20, 2023 decided to set up a territorial scale of penalties for the suspension of the driving license, applicable on the territory of the Collectivity of Saint-Martin. These suspensions are taken by orders on the basis of a scale defined by each prefecture. The Collectivity of Saint-Martin has, to date, never adopted such a scale locally: until then, that of the Prefecture of Guadeloupe served as a reference.

