SOLIDARITY: The delivery of humanitarian aid continues in the Grenadines archipelago | FAXINFO

The Dumont d'Urville vessel, after reloading humanitarian freight in Fort-de-France, set sail on Tuesday to carry out a 2nd rotation to Union Island, Mayreau and Petite Martinique. Three islands totally devastated by Hurricane “Beryl”

The Armed Forces in the Antilles continue to mobilize for the benefit of the populations affected by the passage of cyclone “Beryl” in the south-eastern Caribbean islands. On Wednesday July 10, Le Dumont d'Urville docked at Union Island to carry out the first unloading of humanitarian cargo of this second rotation. A detachment of the 33rd RIMa, which has been reinforcing the crew since the start of the Dumont d'Urville's engagement for the benefit of the islands of the Grenadines archipelago, was deployed on land to carry out road clearing operations for the benefit of the population.

Several Caribbean countries and Caricom have also implemented solidarity actions towards the inhabitants who were most affected by Hurricane “Beryl”. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/solidarite-lacheminement-de-laide-humanitaire-se-poursuit-dans-larchipel-des-grenadines/