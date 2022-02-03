Taskforce busy carrying out controls in Philipsburg | FAXINFO

PHILIPSBURG: A task force consisting of members of the Immigration Department, police (KPSM) and controllers from the Department of TEATH conducted another round of controls at several establishments located in downtown Philipsburg. Among the businesses controlled was a Quads rental company located on Front Street.

Apparently the license holder had been using the same license plate for several vehicles. The inspectors had previously instructed him to rectify this situation in order to comply with the legislation on inspection and road tax.

During the course of the second inspection, which took place on February 3, 2022, it was noted that the license holder failed to comply with the above-mentioned request.

Consequently, 7 of the quads which did not comply with the requirements of the law were taken away by the police for further inspection. The permit holder was fined by TEATH personnel.

Additionally, he was requested to report to the licensing office for further clarification of the situation.

