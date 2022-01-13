The Collectivité opens bidding for the creation of a hotel school

MARIGOT: The Collectivité de Saint-Martin, with the support of the State and all the tourism and vocational training stakeholders, is launching a call for projects to provide the territory with a training structure for the high-end hotel industry. The project aims to provide a high quality service and the international criteria that go with it. It is part of the move upmarket of the destination supported by the Collectivité de Saint-Martin.

This project is based on a hotel structure coupled with a training school. The hotel will provide a full-scale technical platform while the school will be responsible for developing the skills of future hotel agents and managers.

The main objective of the Hotel School is to enrich the territory with a high-performance, top-of-the-line training tool, which will have an impact on the entire Caribbean with openings to North America, and to provide future professionals with advanced skills in this field in order to facilitate their integration into the working world.

The stakes of the call for projects are:

– To provide the territory with a space regrouping: classrooms for theoretical learning (which can accommodate up to 60 students, all levels) and a professional and quality technical platform for a development of skills towards the top of the range.

– To train pedagogically and practically in a unique space, in all the professions of the hotel and/or restaurant industry;

– To develop high-end training.

The training will be provided by a renowned school (public or private) in the hotel and restaurant sector. The host structure, the hotel that is the main carrier of the project, will propose one or several partnership solutions with one or several schools of its choice.

The Hotel-School is complementary to the teaching provided by the National Education and the actions of the training centers installed on the territory.

Each year, the Collectivity will support the schooling of 20 students recruited on the basis of their applications by offering them scholarships to finance most of their schooling costs.

You will find all the information concerning this call for projects and the application form on the Collectivity’s website www.com-saint-martin.fr – “Call for Projects” section.

Applicants must submit their bids in the required manner no later than Saturday, July 2, 2022.

The post The Collectivité opens bidding for the creation of a hotel school appeared first on Faxinfo.